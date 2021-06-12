Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 23,672 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,672 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of XPO Logistics worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,777,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,976,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 705,818 shares of company stock valued at $95,520,532. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $149.57 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $151.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

