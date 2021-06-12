Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,235 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 260.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 260.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $110.84 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $274,162.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $51,219,544.80. Insiders sold a total of 412,010 shares of company stock worth $59,261,029 over the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

