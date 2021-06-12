Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,487 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Masimo worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157,425 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Masimo by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Masimo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $222.00 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.45.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

