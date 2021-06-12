Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,094 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pool were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Pool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Pool by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pool by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Pool by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.29.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $431.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $415.42. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $244.91 and a 1-year high of $449.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

