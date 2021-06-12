Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,626 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Voya Financial worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 465.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $65.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.79. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $989,181 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

