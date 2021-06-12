Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 664,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,124,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.81% of Tenneco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Tenneco by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $24,876,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,895,762 shares of company stock valued at $80,868,231. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TEN opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.64.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

