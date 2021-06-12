Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,765 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amcor were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $8,494,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,368,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

