Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,004 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of -99.65 and a beta of 1.77. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,704,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,551,814 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

