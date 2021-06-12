Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 134.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,835 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nucor were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE opened at $106.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.95.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,738 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.