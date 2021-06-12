Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKI stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $93.23 and a one year high of $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.90.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

