Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after buying an additional 172,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,503,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after buying an additional 53,065 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.06.

NYSE:SPG opened at $134.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

