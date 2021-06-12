Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,565 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,748,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.23.

Shares of IR stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of -228.33 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

