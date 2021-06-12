Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 18,091 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,091 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.61% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 398,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.56. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

