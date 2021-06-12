Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 207,118 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 207,118 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,282,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,967,000 after acquiring an additional 532,513 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after acquiring an additional 819,660 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,055. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

