Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 60,053 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,053 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,026,000 after acquiring an additional 554,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after purchasing an additional 717,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,490,000 after purchasing an additional 285,613 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG opened at $61.80 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,464 shares of company stock valued at $973,073. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.