Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 63,385 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,385 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eaton were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $146.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.97. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

