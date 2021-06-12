Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 64,751 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,751 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MetLife were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

