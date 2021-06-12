Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of DaVita worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in DaVita by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in DaVita by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,617,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $122.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.68. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.30 and a twelve month high of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $4,498,248. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

