Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the May 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCLRY remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12. Technicolor has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCLRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Technicolor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Technicolor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Technicolor SA develops, creates, and delivers products and services for the media and entertainment sectors in France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home.

