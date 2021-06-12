TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 202.7% from the May 13th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TechnoPro in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get TechnoPro alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCCPY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. 20,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,269. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.19. TechnoPro has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $18.04.

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers engineer dispatch, contract assignment, outsourced development, placement, and offshoring services in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.