TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of TechTarget worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in TechTarget by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $41,218.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 3,490 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $268,695.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,301.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $4,276,049. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTGT. KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

