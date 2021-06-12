Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to report ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.83). Teekay Tankers posted earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 138.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNK. TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $38,557,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.22. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $524.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

