Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,557,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $524.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

