TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 5,299.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,431 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of TEGNA worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,642,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,066,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,133 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,234,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TGNA opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

