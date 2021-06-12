Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 38,767 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises approximately 3.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.58% of Teladoc Health worth $164,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after purchasing an additional 700,412 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDOC stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $154.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,172 shares of company stock valued at $75,161,045. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

