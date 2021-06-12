Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 914,200 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the May 13th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TDY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $424.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $424.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $457.79. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.