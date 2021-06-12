Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,073 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Teledyne Technologies worth $260,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $424.08. 179,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,183. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.70. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.19 and a 1 year high of $457.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

