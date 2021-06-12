Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.41

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and traded as low as $25.40. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 18,900 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

