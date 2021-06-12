Tellor (TRB) Trading Down 26.4% This Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $77.85 million and approximately $61.80 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $45.80 or 0.00128176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00061393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.30 or 0.00798515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.42 or 0.08296876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00086796 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,779,504 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,972 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.