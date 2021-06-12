Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Short Interest Down 67.9% in May

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the May 13th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TNABY remained flat at $$9.36 on Friday. 46 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,958. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.36. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.514 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous None dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

