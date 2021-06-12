Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,313 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TME. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TME. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $15.47 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

