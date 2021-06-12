Tendies Hits 1-Day Volume of $91,770.00 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $525,597.38 and $91,770.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.56 or 0.00791350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.57 or 0.08354206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00086928 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,902,829 coins and its circulating supply is 7,502,829 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

