Tendies (TEND) Market Capitalization Reaches $706,266.31

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for about $0.0941 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $706,266.31 and $106,110.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.41 or 0.00786765 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.86 or 0.08226115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00086291 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,903,441 coins and its circulating supply is 7,503,441 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

