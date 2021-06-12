TENT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $227,859.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One TENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0583 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $2.10 million and $227,859.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.00353233 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00154788 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.62 or 0.00221417 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00012046 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003071 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,077,160 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,068 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.