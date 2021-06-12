Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 193.9% from the May 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

