Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $36.16 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00061393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.30 or 0.00798515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.42 or 0.08296876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00086796 BTC.

TVK is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

