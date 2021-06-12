Terracoin Reaches Market Cap of $772,962.77 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $772,962.77 and $209.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,545.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $578.82 or 0.01628397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.15 or 0.00456175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00057089 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004661 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 59.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

