TerraKRW (KRT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,180.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $42.89 million and $10,180.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058567 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00185434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00196407 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.06 or 0.01145915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,696.82 or 0.99511991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,724,102,706 coins and its circulating supply is 50,723,373,597 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

