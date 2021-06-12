Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. Terreno Realty posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.78 and a 1-year high of $66.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,967,000 after purchasing an additional 435,011 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

