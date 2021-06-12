Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA opened at $609.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $652.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $181.70 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.53 billion, a PE ratio of 609.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.19.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

