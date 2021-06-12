Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 104,433 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 8.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Tesla worth $426,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.19.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $609.89. 16,205,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,118,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $652.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.70 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

