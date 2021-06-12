TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TLOG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 8,200 shares.

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLOG)

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. It has two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells.

