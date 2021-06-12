Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,537 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $257.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $184.01 and a 52 week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

