The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 393,692 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAN opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.10. The Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.