The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 545,696 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of The Allstate worth $43,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,389,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,392,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in The Allstate by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $140.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

