The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.58. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. FIL Ltd raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $651,730,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,442 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,653 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

