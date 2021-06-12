The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,595 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of The Blackstone Group worth $35,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.76.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,547,577 shares of company stock worth $177,529,685. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

