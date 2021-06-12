The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Raised by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,394,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,606,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,547,577 shares of company stock worth $177,529,685 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.