The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

Shares of CG stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $45.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.