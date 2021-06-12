The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.60.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox stock opened at $176.16 on Friday. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

